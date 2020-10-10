Stephanie Couturier is the new regional chief executive officer of the American Red Cross’ organization’s Northern New England Region. As of Monday, Couturier oversees all Red Cross service delivery, fundraising and external relations throughout New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont, according to a news release from the American Red Cross.

“I am proud and humbled to have been selected for this promotion by senior leaders of our national organization,” said Couturier, according to the release. “The work of the Red Cross has a positive, meaningful impact on the communities it serves. I am committed to leading our group of dedicated and talented volunteers and staff who deliver the mission of the Red Cross in Northern New England every day.”

Couturier brings 14 years of direct nonprofit, community relations, fundraising and event planning experience to the role. She became interim CEO in April, after serving as the chief development officer for the NNE Region following the merger of Red Cross of New Hampshire and Vermont, and Red Cross of Maine in 2020. Prior, she was the chief development officer for the Red Cross of New Hampshire and Vermont since 2011.

“Stephanie has proven herself to be an extraordinary, mission-focused leader in her time with the Red Cross,” said Josh Lockwood, northeast division vice president, American Red Cross, according to the release. “We are thrilled to welcome her as the regional executive for the Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross. Stephanie’s intelligence, determination and empathy will ensure that the Red Cross in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont will continue to offer exemplary service to our neighbors in need, powered by a workforce that is 90% Red Cross volunteers.”















The American Red Cross of Northern New England serves residents of New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont — an area with a population of more than 3.2 million that encompasses 40 counties and 49,083 square miles.

For more information, visit redcross.org/NNE or visit us on Facebook at @RedCrossNNE, Instagram at @RedCrossNNE or at Twitter at @ARC_NNE.

Compiled from submitted news releases.

