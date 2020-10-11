IN AUGUSTA, on Saturday at 10:08 p.m., Andrew Fuller, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.
On Sunday at 12:27 a.m., Zachary Perry Bonsant, 19, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and for possession of marijuana.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, on Saturday at 8:47 p.m., Ashley Carter 32, of China, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence.
At 11:04 p.m., Tobias Samual Hight, 44, of Ripley, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault.
IN WATERVILLE, on Sunday at 12:47 a.m., Christopher Wallace, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol.
