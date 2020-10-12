IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:37 p.m., Isabella E. Witham, 20, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief and violation of a condition of release, on Caldwell Road.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 2:28 p.m., James Joseph Mackin, 32, of Temple, was arrested on two warrants.
8:12 p.m., Logan Stephen Welch, 24, of Jay, was arrested on a charges of violating conditions of release.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 9:01 a.m., Nichole M. Quimby, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.
