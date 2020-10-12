Mid-Coast Audubon Board member and local bird expert/author Don Reimer will present a Zoom pictorial portrait recounting his monitoring of a turkey vulture pair raising their chicks from egg through fledged independence at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. The talk will trace detailed weekly progress at the nest site throughout the 2019 summer nesting season, with updates from 2020, according to a news release from the Damariscotta-based chapter.

The free online presentation is hosted by the Camden Public Library.

Maine’s turkey vulture population has expanded immensely since the state’s first nesting pair was discovered in the Camden Hills in 1982. As part of the Maine Bird Atlas update project, Reimer has been documenting nesting birds in Maine for the last three years. He was delighted to be able to confirm a successful vulture nesting attempt in 2019.

Reimer is a lifelong birder and photographer who lives in Warren. He has led field excursions for local environmental organizations and the American Birding Association National Convention. He is a Board Member of the Friends of Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge in Rockland, and has participated in many citizen science projects. His bimonthly column “Birding with Don Reimer” appears in the Free Press. He recently published a compilation of his columns and photographs titled “See Anything Good?” which is available at donreimerbirder.com.

Mid-Coast Audubon’s mission is to promote long-term, responsible use of natural resources through informed membership, education and community awareness.

To register for the event, email Julia Pierce at [email protected].

For listings of other free programs and field trips hosted by Mid-Coast Audubon, visit midcoast.maineaudubon.org.

