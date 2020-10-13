Vote Sydney Mayhew for Waterville City Council, Ward 4. We will only reap the benefits.
I have known Sydney for 20 years now, as a businessman, councilman and friend. He is empathetic, understanding, helpful, hard working, and reacts to the needs of the people and the community.
Sydney goes door to door in his ward twice a year, bringing his informational pamphlets to the people, and listens to their concerns. He has received positive feedback during these visits.
Sydney participates on six major city committees, and others look to him for his expertise and knowledge. He focuses on economic revitalization, lower property taxes, small business stimulation, and education.
Ward 4 needs Sydney Mayhew. He is listening to you.
Karen Condon
Waterville
