IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 4:10 p.m., Melissa M. Reynolds, 38, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant at the Bread of Life shelter on Hospital Street.
4:20 p.m., Dawn Marie Daigle, 39, of Canton, was arrested on a warrant on State Street.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Sunday at 8:40 p.m., Donald R. Hamlin, 53, of Pittston, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, and sale and use of drug paraphernalia, at the intersection of Cottle Hill and Wings Mill roads.
