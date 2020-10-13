WATERVILLE — Incumbent state Rep. Bruce White, a Democrat, is being challenged in the November election by Republican Richard Foss for the District 109 seat White has held since 2018.
District 109 includes part of Waterville.
White, a member of the Waterville Planning Board, said he is running for reelection to the state Legislature because he wants to continue representing the people in his district.
“I have a passion to help as many people as I can and to be a resource for those in my community,” White said. “I also want to be an example for civility in politics.”
White said his top legislative priorities are, “Tax relief for local communities, funding for education and supporting our veterans.”
He said to address those issues he plans to “continue to advocate for an increase in the revenue sharing percentage allocated to communities, which would lessen the tax burden, support an increase in education funding to get to the 55% mandated level, and support legislation that ensures our veterans get the help and resources they need and that they deserve.”
Drawing businesses to the region and state, and creating jobs is also a focus for White.
“We need to attract businesses to invest in Maine’s economy, which will create good paying jobs so that young Mainers will stay and raise their families here in Maine,” he said.
Foss, 47, represents Ward 5 on the Waterville City Council, having unseated Democrat Jay Coelho in November 2019.
Foss did not respond to repeated messages asking him to comment for this story.
In July, when Foss was running for his party’s nomination in the primary election, he told the Morning Sentinel in an email that he believes he can address some of the state’s pressing issues if elected. A network systems analyst, he cited as some of those issues are “unemployment rates, drugs pouring into our state, over regulation of industry, taxation, our youth leaving the state.”
He also said he believes Democrats and Republicans should find common ground to address those issues.
