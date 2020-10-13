SOUTH PORTLAND — Maine residents spent more than $250,000 on marijuana over the course of the first weekend of legal retail sales of the drug in the state.

Voters in the state chose to legalize adult use marijuana in 2016, but retail sales didn’t become legal until this month.

The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy said the long weekend that ended on Monday generated more than 6,400 transactions and $25,000 in sales tax.

Marijuana office director Erik Gundersen said the first weekend of legal sales “went smoothly.” He said businesses in the state showed good compliance with social distancing laws, as well.

“Our retail store licensees went the extra mile to implement public health measures and control vehicle and pedestrian traffic visiting their establishments,” Gundersen said. “Additionally, the respect and patience shown by consumers for these protocols and their willingness to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing was very encouraging.”

Related Headlines After long wait, Mainers revel in first day of recreational pot sales

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: