The Maine Principals’ Association is committed to having state cross country championships this season but there will not be regional championships.

Mike Bisson, the assistant executive director at the MPA, said most of the particulars about the state championships, including dates and locations, have not been decided. An announcement could come by the end of the week. The regional meets are too large to be held this year because of the state’s COVID-19 regulations that limit public gatherings to a maximum of 100 people.

Qualifying for the state meet will likely be done at the league level, similar to golf, Bisson said. Usually the separate Class A, B, and C races for both boys and girls are held at a single site on one day. Bisson said the championship format will have to be spread over at least two days. The number of runners per championship race will likely be up to the mid-70s, Bisson said, since the head count will need to include coaches, timers, and other race personnel.

