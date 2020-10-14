I watched the Waterville mayoral debate recently and was very impressed by Phil Bofia saying he wants to bring “Positive Politics” to the mayor’s office. After watching what has happened to our country over the few years — where highly partisan, toxic, divisive politics have become the norm — “Positive Politics” sounds like a breath of fresh air.

Because of Phil Bofia’s love of our city, history of competent government service, and emphasis on “Positive Politics,” he’ll be getting my vote this year for mayor of Waterville.

 

Kristen Price

Waterville

