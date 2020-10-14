I watched the Waterville mayoral debate recently and was very impressed by Phil Bofia saying he wants to bring “Positive Politics” to the mayor’s office. After watching what has happened to our country over the few years — where highly partisan, toxic, divisive politics have become the norm — “Positive Politics” sounds like a breath of fresh air.
Because of Phil Bofia’s love of our city, history of competent government service, and emphasis on “Positive Politics,” he’ll be getting my vote this year for mayor of Waterville.
Kristen Price
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: Phase Four no excuse to let up on COVID diligence
-
Letters to the Editor
Sen. Cyrway a man of his word
-
Letters to the Editor
Curry best candidate for Waldo County
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
Another chance to use ranked choice
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.