IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 3:39 p.m., David William Whipple, 21, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, on South Belfast Avenue.

At 2:48 p.m., arson was reported on Northern Avenue. Police said the Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating and no one has been charged. Augusta police said furniture was set on fire inside an 80 Northern Ave. apartment building, and damage was minor.

10:13 p.m., Shawn R. Bailey, 57, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, on Cony Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:23 p.m., Mark E. Dodge, 46, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:34 p.m., Matthew T. Adams, 35, of Dexter, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing.

At 3:04 p.m., Jamey Brigley, 33, of Brewer, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, illegal possession of a firearm and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

At 3:12 p.m., Joseph Hamel, 34, of Houlton, was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence assault with priors, violating protection order with priors, violating condition of release, obstructing report of crime, criminal restraint and criminal mischief.

At 3:24 p.m., Vernon Dale Baker, 43, of Caribou, was arrested on two charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and charges of illegal possession of a firearm and criminal forfeiture of property.

At 5:47 p.m., Dillon Levi Hess, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.

At 10:51 p.m., Elissa M. Wynne, 35, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., Bennie Shiers, 51, of Fairfield, was arrested as a fugitive of justice and on a warrant.

At 9 p.m., Carl Locke, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

On Wednesday at 2:52 a.m., Crystal Austin, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault.

