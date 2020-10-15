AUGUSTA — An Augusta woman was arrested early Thursday morning for allegedly stabbing another woman multiple times.

Cassidy R. Robichaud, 19, was arrested on a charge of elevated aggravated assault, on Water Street at 12:10 a.m., police said.

Augusta police said a 35-year-old Augusta woman, whom they declined to identify, suffered multiple stab wounds from an edged weapon. She was taken by ambulance to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta with what police described as wounds that were not considered life threatening.

Sgt. Jesse Brann of the Augusta Police Department said the stabbing followed a confrontation that turned physical.

Brann said police are not yet sure what, if any, the relationship was between the victim and Robichaud, and police are still investigating the case.

Robichaud was taken to Kennebec County jail in Augusta.

