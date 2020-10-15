Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 3:49 p.m., Raymond L. Vallee, 36, of Augusta, arrested on a warrant on West River Road.

11:47 p.m., Matthew J. Geroux, 35, of Chelsea, arrested and charged with domestic violence assault, on Lambert Avenue.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 6:28 p.m., Gregory Jay Williams, 67, arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and operating without a license.

At 11:45 p.m., Aaron Breen Geller, 22, of Kingfield, arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, at 8:35 a.m., David M. Hudson, 36, of Franlyn, arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, illegal importation of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violations of conditions of release.

At 9:16 a.m., Jerome Eugene Schopee, 44, of Bangor, arrested on charges of refusal to submit to arrest, refusing to stop and violations of condition of release, MTRD domestic violence assault and MTRB assault.

At 9:49 a.m., Tyler Robert Thomas, 27, of Hermon, arrested on charges of violations of conditions of release, operating a meth lab, MTRB unlawful possession of methamphetamine and MTRB unlawful possession of heroin.

At 10:27 a.m., Darrell P. Williams, 41, of Brewer, arrested on five charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and one charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violations of conditions of release.

At 11:16 a.m., Anthony A. P. Visconti, 21, of Waterville, arrested on a warrant.

At 6:40 p.m., James Earl Carr, 34, of Athens, arrested on three warrants.

At 7:49 p.m., Ricki Matthew Gould, 25, of Corinna, arrested on charges of probation revocation for eluding an officer.

At 8:43 p.m., Dylan James Pomerleau, 28, of Skowhegan, arrested on charges of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:36 p.m., Alisha Jamieson, 26, of Augusta, arrested on violations of conditions of release.

At 6:00 p.m., Rodney Cunningham, 47, of Waterville, arrested on a warrant and charges of violations of conditions of release.

At 6:06 p.m., Keristin Smith, 30, of Mercer, arrested on charges of shoplifting and unlawful possession of drugs.

At 6:31 p.m., Travis T. Mullen, of Alfred, arrested on charges of shoplifting and refusing to submit to arrest.

