The Port of Portland will receive nearly $4.1 million for upgrades as part of a package of $220 million in federal grants for port improvements from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Portland grant will be used to modernize the port’s gates and scales, improve existing warehouses and pay for rail improvements, the department said in an announcement about the discretionary grants on Thursday.

The upgrades will help improve the efficiency of the port’s links between rail, truck and ship transportation, the department said.

Portland’s port is in an “opportunity zone,” an economic development tool that gives investors tax breaks in return for investing money in the zones, which are designated as economically distressed.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in a statement that nearly half of the projects funded in the grant package are in opportunity zones. She said the money is intended to improve port facilities through 18 projects in 16 states and territories.

