BELGRADE — Two men were arrested by police Wednesday following a traffic stop on Oakland Road that Kennebec County Sheriff’s deputies said resulted in the seizure of more than 100 grams of fentanyl.

On Wednesday around 4:25 p.m., Deputy Elijah Curtis stopped a 2004 Saturn on the Oakland Road in Belgrade, according to a press release from Sheriff Ken Mason.

Thomas Bourque, 38, of Randolph, was driving the vehicle and Corey A. Stevens, 27, of Oakland, was a passenger. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed several baggies containing drugs, Mason said. In total, deputies found about 127 grams of Fentanyl, 1 grams of Methamphetamine, 30 milliliters of morphine, a gram of LSD and $1,672 in cash, Mason said.

Stevens was charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, three counts of unlawful possession of schedule X drugs and violating conditions of release. He was being held without bail at the Kennebec County jail in Augusta.

Bourque was charged with operating a motor vehicle after suspension and operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was being held on $500 bail at the jail and was set to appear in court on Dec. 8.

