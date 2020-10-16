IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 12:18 a.m., Katherine E. Spiller, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, on Mount Vernon Avenue.
Ashley C. Gaffey, 28, of Brunswick, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, on Western Avenue.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 2:01 p.m., Edward R.T. Emmerich, 48, was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 7:07 p.m., Bonny Lou Buzzell, 56, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Friday, 2:56 a.m., Terry A. Post, 56, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
8:47 a.m., Bobby Lee Harvey, 39, of Levant, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release, burglary of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:15 p.m., Daniel P. Sansone, 20, of Derry, New Hampshire, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, refusing to submit to arrest, reckless conduct with a firearm, operating after suspension, attaching false plates and possession of marijuana.
11:19 p.m., Helena Conly, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
