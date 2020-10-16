SKOWHEGAN — Kaitlyn Baker had a goal and two assists to spark Skowhegan past Maine Central Institute 4-1 in girls soccer action Friday.
Mina Peythieu, Annabelle Morris and Ella Conway each had a goal for Skowhegan (2-1-1) while Marlee Hisler had two assists. Reese Danforth made 10 saves.
Olivia Varney scored for MCI (0-3-0) and Jade Zunigan stopped eight shots.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Paul Andre St. Hilaire
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Scott Fredrick Brewer
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Carol Ellen Clark Mcleod
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Wendell Gibson
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Dorothy Ouillette