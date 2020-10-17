IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 1:47 a.m., Lindsay E. Banks, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported disturbance on Maple Street.
1:52 a.m., Christy E. McKeen, 57, of Hallowell, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a report of an abandoned motor vehicle on Stevens Road.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 8:15 p.m., Cole Cannon Verville, 23, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, trafficking of prison contraband and unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:44 p.m., Crystal Austin, 39, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
10:36 p.m., Christopher Cole, 27, of Bangor, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
10:36 p.m., Rodney Witham, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
