IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:14 p.m., John A. Dumke, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release on Community Drive.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 2:45 a.m., Billie Jo Kelliher, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:18 p.m., Andrew Maheu, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

