TENNIS

Andrey Rublev joined Novak Djokovic as the only men to win four tour singles titles in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, as he beat Borna Coric 7-6 (5), 6-4 on Sunday in the final of the St. Petersburg Open in Russia.

Rublev improved to 34-7 this year. The Russian player won the Qatar and Adelaide titles in January and added the Hamburg title last month.

COLOGNE INDOORS: Alexander Zverev ended a 17-month title drought by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-3, 6-3, in Cologne, Germany.

SARDEGNA OPEN: Laslo Djere of Serbia beat Italian wild card Marco Cecchinato, 7-6 (3), 7-5 in Santa Margherita Di Pula, Sardinia, to win his second career ATP title.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Aston Villa claimed a fourth straight win to open the Premier League season as Ross Barkley scored in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 victory at Leicester.

• Manuel Lanzini blasted a shot from distance for the tying goal deep into extra time as West Ham scored three late goals to earn a stunning 3-3 draw against Tottenham.

Tottenham appeared to be in full control when Son Heung-min scored in the first minute and Harry Kane netted twice by the 16th minute for a 3-0 lead.

• Liverpool’s hopes of retaining the Premier League title took a major hit when the champions announced that center back Virgil van Dijk requires surgery on his right knee after he was injured Saturday against Everton.

Van Dijk was the taken down on a reckless, knee-high lunge by Everton keeper Jordan Pickford in the sixth minute of a 2-2 draw.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Lucas Braathen of Norway upset the prerace favorites to earn his first career win in the season-opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria.

The Norwegian was fifth before posting the second fastest time in the decisive leg to finish ahead of Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt and Gino Caviezel.

CYCLING

TOUR OF FLANDERS: Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel beat Belgian rider Wout van Aert in a photo finish to win the one-day classic in Belgium for the first time, while contender Julian Alaphilippe of France crashed out near the end after hitting a motorbike.

GIRO D’ITALIA: Tao Geoghegan Hart sprinted to victory at the end of the mountainous 15th stage – a 115-mile ride from Codroipo to Piancavallo, Italy – and Joao Almeida held onto the overall leader’s pink jersey but saw his advantage slashed to 15 seconds over Wilco Kelderman.

