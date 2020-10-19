IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:08 p.m., Michael B. Dube, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

IN BELGRADE, Saturday at 9:58 a.m., Timothy A. Beaucage, 61, of Belgrade, was arrested by Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office and charged with domestic violence assault.

IN RICHMOND, Friday at 8:48 p.m., Corey Gurney, 39, of Richmond was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:18 a.m., Gaige Joshua Hessert, 23, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

12:11 p.m., Sara Ann Knapp, 36, of Ellsworth, was arrested on a warrant.

10:41 p.m., Daytona John Roode, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and failure to register a vehicle.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 11:28 p.m., Daniel Mochen, 37, Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of possession of oxycodone and violating conditions of release.

IN WEST GARDINER, Sunday at 7:43 a.m., Justin Richard Flagg, 31, of Belgrade, was arrested on a warrant.

