Mark Turner’s image “Foliage Reflected in Door” is the winner of the People’s Choice Award at the Western Mountain Photography Show, which was on exhibit from Sept. 12 to Oct. 10 at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery in Rangeley. “Reflections” was the exhibit’s theme, and the exhibit is a program of The Rangeley Friends of the Arts.

According to a news release from the organization, throughout the duration of the exhibit, all visitors were invited to cast one vote for their favorite image, and 80 total votes were cast to determine which entry would receive the People’s Choice Award.

Almost all artists received votes, and Turner not only received the most votes for his winning image, but also proved to be the most popular photographer with the most votes for his three entries. He received a special ribbon for this year’s exhibition.

For more information about the show or the organization, visit rangeleyarts.org.

