SKOWHEGAN — Hannah McKenney had a hand in all three goals to lead Skowhegan past Cony 3-1 in field hockey action Monday.

McKenney had a goal and two assists for the River Hawks (4-0-0) while Layla Conway and Norie Tibbetts also scored. Tibbetts also had an assist. Rachel Tuck made three saves.

Sierra Prebit scored off an assist from Julia Reny to pace Cony (1-4-0). Jenna Hanoian stopped eight shots.

OAK HILL 3, HALL-DALE 0: Julie Mooney scored a pair of goals to lift the Raiders (4-0) in Farmingdale.

Cassie Steckino had the other Oak Hill goal, while Adelle Surette and Makiya Culp had assists. Kiara Levesque made six saves.

Kelsey Cormier made 17 saves for the Bulldogs (2-4).

GIRLS SOCCER

ERSKINE 3, GARDINER 0: MacKenzie Roderick scored two goals to lead the Eagles in South China.

Riley Reitchel scored for Erskine. Sophie Pilotte had five saves to earn the shutout.

Lorelei Mason had 18 saves for Gardiner.

BOYS SOCCER

GARDINER 2, ERSKINE 0: Cam Lasselle and Casey Paul each notched goals to lead the Tigers to a win over the Eagles in Gardiner.

Braden Dorogi had two assists for Gardiner. Patrick Mansir had four saves for the shutout.

Timber Parlin had 10 saves for Erskine.

