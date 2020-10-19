The number of COVID-19 cases connected to an outbreak at a Waldo County church nearly doubled in one day, going from 17 on Sunday to 32 on Monday.

“The outbreak investigation associated with Brooks Pentecostal Church and its affiliated school, Lighthouse Christian Academy in Brooks, now includes 32 cases,” said Robert Long, Maine CDC spokesman, in a statement. Long said more information will be forthcoming on Tuesday, at a media briefing led by Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah.

Waldo County has had a total of 124 cases since the pandemic began in March.

Statewide, Maine reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no additional deaths.

The outbreak at the Brooks church is the second stemming from a church since the pandemic began. In August, an outbreak of at least 10 cases was reported at Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford.

Overall, Maine has reported 5,962 cases and 146 deaths.

The Maine CDC advises anyone who spent time at Brooks Pentecostal Church or its school since Oct. 2 should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which include shortness of breath, cough, fever, fatigue, headaches, loss of taste or smell, among other symptoms.

Anyone who attended a fellowship rally that the congregation hosted between Oct. 2 and 4 could have been exposed to the virus and should take precautions, the CDC said. Videos of recent services at Brooks Pentecostal show worshippers gathering close together without wearing masks.

Those who gather indoors in crowds without wearing masks are at higher risk for COVID-19, public health experts say.

In other coronavirus-related developments Monday, Maine Medical Center Research Institute announced a $203,000 grant to participate in a national centralized database to study COVID-19 and its potential treatments. The grant – from West Virginia University – is a partnership among 35 institutions.

This story will be updated.

