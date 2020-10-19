FARMINGTON — Town Farm Road is closed and about 90 customers of Central Maine Power are without electricity after a truck pulled down power lines and poles Monday morning.

According to CMP’s outage list, the estimated time that power will be restored is 12:30 p.m.

Both ends of the road are blocked, Farmington police office assistant Jocelyn Kelly said. There are detour signs.

The accident occurred at about 7:27 a.m. It was reported in the vicinity 507 Town Farm Road, she said.

Farmington Fire Rescue Department is on the scene.

This story will be updated.

