IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 3:02 p.m., Troy Campos, 34, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.

6:04 p.m., Reginald Donny Stratton, 39, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with violation of probation.

IN CHELSEA, Monday at 10:34 a.m., Jacob A. Dunbar, 28, of Chelsea, was arrested and charged with assault.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 12:51 p.m., James T. Boldway, 57, of Jay, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence.

At 3:16 p.m., Christina Marie Haynes-Auger, 45, of New Portland, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 10:05 p.m., Amy Marie Sanipas, 36, of Anson was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing.

