James Brannan, the personal representative for the late artist Robert Indiana, will depose Indiana’s closest professional and personal associates in the next couple of weeks, in hopes of learning more about the artist’s longtime relationship with the Morgan Art Foundation to help make his case in the unfolding legal battle over Indiana’s art and legacy.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Moses on Sunday denied a motion by the Morgan Art Foundation to halt the depositions of Indiana’s longtime art consultant Simon Salama-Caro and his son, Paul Salama-Caro, as well caretaker Jamie Thomas and former studio assistant Melissa Hamilton. Brannan also may continue with depositions of Philippe Grossglauser, one of two business executives associated with Morgan, and Marc Salama-Caro, another son of Simon Salama-Caro, who acted as a consultant for Morgan and as an intermediary between Indiana and the company.

Morgan, a shell company registered in the Bahamas with offices in London, entered into contracts with Indiana in the 1990s and owns the rights to his famous “LOVE” artwork. Morgan sued Indiana, Thomas and another art-making associate, Michael McKenzie in May 2018, for copyright infringement, spawning a series of other lawsuits involving Indiana and his art.

The judge’s decision to allow the depositions means that Brannan can question the people most closely involved with Morgan. Brannan contends Morgan breached its contracts with Indiana. The judge set a deadline of Nov. 6 for completing the depositions.

