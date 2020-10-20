FARMINGTON — Attorneys for Larry Lord of Jay and his family have filed a lawsuit against CN Brown based in South Paris and Techno Metal Post Maine of Manchester in connection to the Sept. 16, 2019, fatal explosion at the LEAP Inc. building.

The explosion on Farmington Falls Road that claimed the life of a firefighter and Lord was “catastrophically injured” and “suffered devastating burns over 85% of his body and other injuries,” according to a news release.

“Victims and families claim negligence caused injury and loss of life,” according to the lawsuit.

Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Bell died in the explosion, Lord received burns and other injuries, requiring hospitalization and critical in-patient rehabilitation for nearly seven months, according to the suit filed in a Farmington court by Berman & Simmons of Lewiston.

Six other Farmington firefighters were either critically or seriously injured. A lawsuit on the behalf of Bell’s estate and the other firefighters is to be filed Tuesday.

“The negligence lawsuits follow findings by state and federal agencies that critical safety violations by CN Brown and Techno Metal Post Maine led to the explosion,” according to the release on behalf of the Lords.

The Lords’ suit claims Techno Metal Post drilled in to the ground without first checking for buried utilities in violation of Maine Dig Safe laws, causing the leak in the propane gas line.

Upon receiving LEAP’s report that the tank was empty and that there was no hot water in the building, the dispatched CN Brown technician simply refilled the tank without first performing a routine pressure leak test as required by law, the court document claims.

“Because of CN Brown’s failure to do the test, the leak went undetected and the building, then filled with propane gas, exploded three days later,” attorneys claim.

“Larry Lord and his devoted wife Sandy continue to fight daily against the horrible effects of the injuries he received in this explosion,” according to attorney Steven Silin. “Their greatest wish is that, someday, Larry will be able to return to a fulfilling, healthy life. We brought this lawsuit to help make that possible for him and his family.”

According to findings of state fire investigators, said the explosion was caused after an underground propane line was severed by one of four bollards drilled in to the ground near the LEAP Inc. building.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal report concluded the propane leaked from the severed line and led to the explosion that leveled the LEAP building, according to the statement.

This story will be updated.

