The Maine Music Society’s third online auction will begin at noon Saturday, Nov. 7, and will close at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The auction will include fishing flies tied by a local expert fly fisherman to homemade breads to a new bike, vacation getaways, musical instruments, gift certificates from a variety of local businesses, artwork, photography, fashions and gift baskets crafted by local artisans, and dinner for four prepared by a local chef, according to a news release from Connie Hitchcock, co-chairwoman of the Online Auction Committee.

Everything can be previewed on Friday, Nov. 6, to be ready to start bidding when the site goes live at noon Nov. 7. Winners will be notified and given the location to pick up items.

Details on bidding procedures and a link to the auction website are available on the MMS website mainemuiscsociety.org.

In this year of COVID-19, all of the society’s in-person performances are canceled. Nevertheless, the society is continuing to bring a choral musical presence to Maine through social media. The auction is an opportunity to support the MMS Chorale, Chamber Singers and Orchestra with this shopping experience just in time for the holidays.

For more information, email [email protected].

