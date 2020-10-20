The Democratic Party tried to associate Republican Sen. Susan Collins with a polarizing president with campaign signs that said “Trump/Collins.”
The Republican Party responded by with its own signs declaring, “Vote Sara Gideon/DEFUND THE POLICE!”
Jason Savage, executive director of the Maine Republican Party, confirms the GOP paid for the signs. “There was clearly no intent to hide it,” Savage told NewsCenterMaine. “Every time we’ve been asked, we’ve said that they’re ours.”
Savage said the party wanted to highlight Gideon’s connections to liberal groups that support defunding police.
Gideon said she doesn’t support defunding police.
“I just want to be clear, I do not want to defund the police. I do want to make changes that ensure that people of color do not continue to be brutalized or killed,” Gideon previously said during a debate.
