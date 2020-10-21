IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 11:49 a.m., Kiara M. Stoddard, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on warrants.

9:54 p.m., Brandee A. Lewis, 25, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with violating a condition of release.

In FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 7:45 p.m., Charles D. Jackson, 50, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol.

At 11:35 p.m., Nathan Scott Vining, 23, of Chesterville, was arrested on charges of driving to endanger and leaving scene of a motor vehicle accident.

In SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:28 a.m., Damon C. Kaiser, 36, of Brewer, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft by unauthorized use of property, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, criminal mischief, driving to endanger, failing to stop for an officer, operating a vehicle without a license and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

At 10:01 a.m., Stephen M. Warren, 36, of Dedham, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, violating a protective order, operating while license is suspended or revoked, failing to stop for an officer and violating conditions of release.

At 10:30 a.m., Peter J. Tardiff, 34, of Bangor, was arrested on charges of trafficking of scheduled drugs.

At 10:57 a.m., Eric Ducas, 34, of Warren, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release.

At 6:20 p.m., Cherie Anne Curtis, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, sale and use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

On Wednesday at 2:33 a.m., Joseph Michael Mortenson, 50, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

