SKOWHEGAN— A Pittsfield transient accused of injuring an officer during a transport to jail has been indicted on several charges by the Somerset County grand jury on Monday.

Kristopher M. McWilliams, 32, of Pittsfield, is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, assault on an officer, aggravated criminal mischief, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence criminal threatening and criminal mischief, alleged to have happened on Aug. 8.

McWilliams was being transported to jail on Aug. 8 having been arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident in Pittsfield. During the transport, McWilliams allegedly became violent, kicked and damaged windows and doors on the cruiser and assaulted the officer behind the wheel.

Pittsfield is 21 miles from Skowhegan, and Canaan is about halfway between those two towns. The cruiser was traveling on U.S. Route 2.

The officer called for assistance after stopping the cruiser on Main Street in Canaan, and officers from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and Skowhegan Police Department responded, according to the Pittsfield police chief.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an indication that there is enough evidence in a case to move forward with a trial.

The grand jury also indicted four people involved in an Aug. 13 drug bust in St. Albans:

• Tyler J. Bernat, 33, of St. Albans, charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release and criminal forfeiture.

• Darryl Dogan, 58, of Brooklyn, New York, charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and three counts of criminal forfeiture.

• Jessica Perry, 31, of Leavittown, Pennsylvania, charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, two counts of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs and three counts of criminal forfeiture.

• Mallory S. Bernat, 34, of St. Albans, charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said in August that a team including four detectives and five deputies, under the direction of a detective, executed a search warrant at the residence of Mallory and Tyler Bernat on Aug. 13. After law enforcement entered the residence without incident, eight were detained, but only four were arrested.

The search turned up heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and controlled pills as well as more than $12,500, a .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol, a black powder pistol and rifle, digital scales, drug-related documentation and drug-related paraphernalia.

Other indictments covered cases involving drug charges, operating under the influence and domestic violence assaults.

• Lucas A. Gage, 31, of Skowhegan, charged with eluding an officer, operating after suspension and violating conditions of release. On June 5, Gage allegedly failed to stop for a law enforcement officer at a “reckless rate of speed,” which resulted in a high speed chase. At the time of the incident, Gage’s license was suspended.

• Zalmer J. Nichols, 46, of Lewiston, charged with domestic violence terrorizing and unauthorized use of property, alleged to have happened on July 21.

• Michael S. Clough, 51, of Skowhegan, charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, alleged to have happened on July 2 in Skowhegan.

• Kyle Hampson, 31, of Fort Kent, charged with violating conditions of release, alleged to have happened on Aug. 10 in Madison. Hampson was also indicted separately on another charge of violating conditions of release, alleged to have happened on Aug. 1 in Pittsfield.

• Tyson S. Servisky, 32, of Searsport, charged with trafficking in prison contraband and two counts of violating conditions of release. Between May 1 and June 4, Servisky is alleged to have had Suboxone on his person while in police custody.

Related Somerset jail inmate charged with smuggling drugs through mail

• Ronald L. Bubier, 33, of Skowhegan, charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, operating after revocation and violating conditions of release. On Aug. 26, Bubier is alleged to have been found in possession of fentanyl powder while operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

• Bradford Waugh Webb, 39, of Fairfield, charged with operating after revocation, alleged to have happened on May 2 in Pittsfield.

• Clifton L. Tower, 39, of Hartland, charged with operating after revocation, alleged to have happened on June 7 in Hartland.

• Susan Dillon, 57, of Lexington, charged with criminal operating under the influence, operating after suspension and refusing to submit to arrest, alleged to have happened on April 23 in Anson.

• Taylor M. Hustus, 28, of Searsport, charged with trafficking in prison contraband, alleged to have happened between May 1 and June 30, when she allegedly had Suboxone strips in her possession while in police custody.

• Jessica E. Hutchins, 36, of Skowhegan, charged with three counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, operating after suspension and two counts of criminal forfeiture. On July 13, Hutchins is alleged to have been trafficking cocaine base, fentanyl powder and providing a space to furnish the substances with the intent to sell them.

• Fred O. Barlow, 39, of Moscow, charged with three counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release. On July 13, Barlow is alleged to have been trafficking cocaine, cocaine base and fentanyl powder; and violating preconviction bail conditions on previous charges.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: