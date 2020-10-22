I am voting for Maureen AuCoin for the mayor of Hallowell because I feel she is the most deserving of that role. I’m more interested in the loving, caring side of politicians now more than ever and know that Mo is not only intelligent, strong willed, fair and sincere, but she also loves people. She will remember our names when she greets us in out-of-context settings and will follow up on our concerns until resolution.

She works hard for Hallowell because she is passionate about this place and its people. She has all the qualities we love and trust in our former mayor and now state Rep. Charlotte Warren (sadly, no relation).

Maggie Warren

Hallowell

Send questions/comments to the editors.