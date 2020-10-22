IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:52 a.m., Christopher Michael Fuller, 46, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.
At 9:15 p.m., John P. Hayes, 49, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
At 10:21 p.m., Brandee A. Lewis, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:20 p.m., Katie Austin, 26, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.
At 2:23 p.m., Jonathan Blake Petrey, 27, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of violations of conditions of release.
At 4:38 p.m., Sherice Lynn Brown, 31 of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.
At 9:14 p.m., Ronald Allyson Jordan, 34, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:33 a.m., Joseph Michael Mortenson, 50, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, violations of conditions of release, assault and refusing to submit to arrest.
At 5:30 p.m., Isaiah J. Underwood, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
