IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:52 a.m., Christopher Michael Fuller, 46, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

At 9:15 p.m., John P. Hayes, 49, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

At 10:21 p.m., Brandee A. Lewis, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:20 p.m., Katie Austin, 26, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

At 2:23 p.m., Jonathan Blake Petrey, 27, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of violations of conditions of release.

At 4:38 p.m., Sherice Lynn Brown, 31 of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

At 9:14 p.m., Ronald Allyson Jordan, 34, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:33 a.m., Joseph Michael Mortenson, 50, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, violations of conditions of release, assault and refusing to submit to arrest.

At 5:30 p.m., Isaiah J. Underwood, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: