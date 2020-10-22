SABATTUS — Police Chief Sheila Wetherbee and Public Works Director Craig Shaw freed a Lisbon man from his pickup truck Thursday morning after it slammed into a box truck on Fisher Farm Road because he had apparently fallen asleep.

In a media statement, police Lt. Daniel Davies wrote that Trevor Gagnon, 22, was trapped in his 2011 GMC Sierra pickup truck after it struck a legally parked 2019 Hino commercial box truck shortly after 8:30 a.m.

After arriving at the scene, Wetherbee and Shaw pried open the pickup truck’s door to free Gagnon from the wreckage, Davies wrote. Gagnon had not been wearing a seat belt.

Gagnon suffered injuries to his head and lower extremities. He was evaluated by Sabattus Fire & Rescue workers before ambulance workers took him to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston for treatment.

The commercial truck, which is registered to NEHDS Logistics LLC in Bethel, Connecticut, was legally parked with its hazard lights flashing. The truck was unoccupied at the time of the crash while its driver made a delivery to a local home. Both trucks were towed from the scene, Davies wrote.

An investigation revealed that Gagnon, who works at the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta as a corrections officer, had been driving home from an overtime shift and fell asleep at the wheel, Davies wrote.

Gagnon, who said he’d worked three shifts that week, told investigators he didn’t remember making the turn onto Fisher Farm Road from Marsh Road. His truck traveled roughly 300 feet before striking the parked truck. Although Gagnon was at fault for the crash, Davies wrote that no charges would be filed.

