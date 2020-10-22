Mainers can drop off unused prescription drugs with their local law enforcement agency on Saturday, an effort that is part of the national prescription drug take-back day.

Police departments will collect unused drugs between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to a news release by the Portland Police Department.

The take-back day’s goal is to provide residents with a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

More information can be found here.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
city of portland

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles