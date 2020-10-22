Mainers can drop off unused prescription drugs with their local law enforcement agency on Saturday, an effort that is part of the national prescription drug take-back day.

Police departments will collect unused drugs between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to a news release by the Portland Police Department.

The take-back day’s goal is to provide residents with a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

More information can be found here.

