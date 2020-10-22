SKOWHEGAN — Additional funding has been provided to School Administrative District 54, allowing for more technology and support for staff and students.

Superintendent Jon Moody said at Thursday’s board of directors meeting that the school was approved earlier in the week for a $2.4 million grant from the Coronavirus Relief Fund 2. That fund is one of three different programs, alongside the CARES Act and Coronavirus Relief Funding 1, that the district leveraged.

The previous funds paid for two buses, three vans, personal protective equipment, plexiglass on desks, additional supplies, laptops and other technology. The additional funding will provide money for eight different areas: student support, staff support, school administration, personal protective equipment, operations maintenance, transportation, food service and community services.

Moody said this package is more restrictive and very limited compared to the previous ones, so administrators worked to make sure the plan was strategic and did not replace any previously budgeted items.

This funding will allow the district to provide student and staff laptops so that everyone has a device. This includes ed techs, which is a first for the district. Most students currently have technology, though some needed programs have not worked on the older Chromebooks given to younger students and some remote learners. Also being purchased are interactive touch-screen board for teachers to use in their classrooms, additional cameras for blind spots within school facilities and ID cards to be used by staff when entering school facilities. The ID card and cameras are to make the process of contact tracing easier should any positive cases show up within the district, Moody said.

Earlier this month, MSAD 54 closed schools districtwide after an individual at Skowhegan Area High School tested positive for COVID-19. A few days later, a student at Mill Stream Elementary tested positive. To date, Moody says that there are no positive cases of coronavirus within the district.

“It’s significant. It’s something that we certainly wouldn’t have looked at had we not had these funds, but it will position the district very well in the realm of technology moving forward,” Moody said.

MSAD 54 serves the towns of Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Smithfield and Skowhegan.

This story will be updated.

