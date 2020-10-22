University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Maine Families will offer a four-week series for parents and caregivers of young children at 9 a.m. every Thursday, Oct. 29 to Nov. 19, according to a news release from the UMaine extension office in Orono.

This virtual coffee break, hosted by UMaine Extension Waldo County parent education professional Alicia Greenlaw, offers an informal way to connect with other parents, ask questions, and discuss relevant topics with professionals in the field. Topics will include mindfulness for parents, diversifying a child’s library, co-parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic and preparing for this holiday season.

The series is free and open to all.

To register, or for more information, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Greenlaw at 207-944-1843 or [email protected].

