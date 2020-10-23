In May, the Boys & Girls Club of Waterville was selected to receive a $25,000 grant for Michaels Make Space to refresh and reimagine its creative art space and inspire club kids, according to a news release from the club.

The grant is part of the national partnership between Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Michaels that provides select clubs with a grant and volunteer support from Michaels to renovate select art spaces, share educational tools and resources, and foster team member engagement opportunities.

“Though much of our building has undergone huge transformation the art room has not been upgraded for over 20 years,” said Club CEO Ken Walsh, according to the release.

With malfunctioning cabinets, broken shelving, and worn out materials the space was definitely in need a makeover.

Jesika Vick, the center’s art teacher since 2018, took on the project and created a more inviting, accessible atmosphere that now offers everything from linoleum block printing to 3-D print projects.

“This was an amazing process,” said Vick. “It gave me the opportunity to not only make the space more kid-friendly and welcoming, but to also redesign the arts program to give our kids better access to the creative process in so many more ways. They love the changes!”

Having partnered with the Michaels store in Augusta the club will complete the Michaels MAKE Space refresh by the end of October.

For more information, visit ClubAYCC.org.

