IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:51 a.m., Brandee A Lewis, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 4:47 p.m., James L. Truman, 39, of Belgrade, was arrested on charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug. In the same incident, Deanne Duff, 36, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of schedule drug and violating a condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 9:22 a.m., John Edward Goodale, 49, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of refusal to submit to arrest.

At 1:29 p.m., Shawn Michael Quimby, 49, of Athens, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct.

At 9:10 p.m., Nichole M. Quimby, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violations of conditions of release.

