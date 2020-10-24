IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 3:16 a.m., Benjamin F. Peaslee Jr., 42, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of violation of condition of release following a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 12:59 a.m., Alexander Lewis Hickey, 24, of Industry, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures; and violation of conditions of release.

9:15 a.m., Christopher A. Stevenson, 48, of Machias, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation, as well as unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

Also at 9:15 a.m., Lee V. Williams, 33, of Washington, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and violation of probation.

3:37 p.m., Robin D. Cobb, 48, of Washington Township, was arrested on a warrant, as well as two counts of operating while license suspended or revoked.

6:20 p.m., Christopher E. Jordan, 50, of Turner, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

6:48 p.m., Eric Christopher Hall, 49, of Industry, was arrested on a warrant, as well as charges of unlawful sexual touching, and assault.

7:58 p.m., Kevin L. Frost, 55, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration.

9:54 p.m., Angela Beth McKenna-Mason, 42, of Temple, was arrested on a warrant.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 2:43 a.m., Dennis L. Whitman, 38, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 5:03 p.m., Michael James Porter, 24, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 2:45 p.m., Roger Googe, 53, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

6:32 p.m., Artem Bolduc, 27, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of theft, burglary of a motor vehicle and violation of conditions of release.

10:24 p.m., Nicholas Hinerman, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

Saturday at 12:52 a.m., Nicole Woodbury, 25, of Hermon, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

1:23 a.m., Heather Kervin, 21, of Hermon, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:54 p.m., Jason Paul Sheehan, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

9:40 p.m., Justin David Trott, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of motor vehicle speeding, 30-plus miles per hour over the speed limit.

