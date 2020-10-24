IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 3:16 a.m., Benjamin F. Peaslee Jr., 42, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of violation of condition of release following a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 12:59 a.m., Alexander Lewis Hickey, 24, of Industry, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures; and violation of conditions of release.
9:15 a.m., Christopher A. Stevenson, 48, of Machias, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation, as well as unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.
Also at 9:15 a.m., Lee V. Williams, 33, of Washington, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and violation of probation.
3:37 p.m., Robin D. Cobb, 48, of Washington Township, was arrested on a warrant, as well as two counts of operating while license suspended or revoked.
6:20 p.m., Christopher E. Jordan, 50, of Turner, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
6:48 p.m., Eric Christopher Hall, 49, of Industry, was arrested on a warrant, as well as charges of unlawful sexual touching, and assault.
7:58 p.m., Kevin L. Frost, 55, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration.
9:54 p.m., Angela Beth McKenna-Mason, 42, of Temple, was arrested on a warrant.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 2:43 a.m., Dennis L. Whitman, 38, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 5:03 p.m., Michael James Porter, 24, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 2:45 p.m., Roger Googe, 53, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of OUI.
6:32 p.m., Artem Bolduc, 27, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of theft, burglary of a motor vehicle and violation of conditions of release.
10:24 p.m., Nicholas Hinerman, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief.
Saturday at 12:52 a.m., Nicole Woodbury, 25, of Hermon, was arrested on a charge of OUI.
1:23 a.m., Heather Kervin, 21, of Hermon, was arrested on a charge of OUI.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:54 p.m., Jason Paul Sheehan, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
9:40 p.m., Justin David Trott, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of motor vehicle speeding, 30-plus miles per hour over the speed limit.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Cross country: Monmouth runs away with MVC boys title
-
Nation & World
Pelosi, Mnuchin trade blame as hopes dim for stimulus before election
-
Morning Sentinel
Centralmaine.com, Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel staff take top honors at annual Maine press ceremony
-
Nation & World
Nigeria’s police order massive mobilization after unrest
-
Politics
Harry Reid says Biden should end Senate filibuster after three weeks