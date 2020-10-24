Thank you Amy Calder for your entertaining story about Viviane Fotter, and a big thank-you to Michael G. Seamans for his accompanying photograph of Viviane and her grandson Joe Fotter astride the horse (“90-year-old works on her bucket list,” Oct. 16).

The photo of their joy became my joy. Until a reliable Covid-19 vaccine comes along, the KJ and a cup of coffee is my preferred treatment.

Happy trails, Viviane!

Libby Harmon
Whitefield

