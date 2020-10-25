On Nov. 3, I will be heading to the polls. This year I have someone very special to vote for to represent me on the Augusta City Council, my daughter, Courtney Allen. Growing up, Courtney was a curious and thoughtful child. I call her my old soul because she has always been wise beyond her years.
As a young girl, she was the first one in her peer group to recognize human suffering and was quick to organize food drives for our neighbors.
As an adult, she works to ensure that the people around her are taken care of. I am getting older now and my daughter has taken over much of my day to day care to grant my wish of staying in my home.
I believe my daughter will care for everyone in Augusta the same way she has me. Join me in electing her.
Tracey Allen
Augusta
