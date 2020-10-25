IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 8:04 p.m., Jeremy R. Goodwin, 40, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

11:53 p.m., Jacob G. Brochu, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on three warrants.

Sunday at 9:55 a.m., Wendy Lyons, 52, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 11:15 a.m., Roger Googe, 53, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violation of conditions of release.

Sunday at 12:48 a.m., Brandon Toner, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9:59 a.m., John M. Zortman, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on three warrants.

Sunday at 1:19 a.m., James Edward Colford, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of OUI and violating condition of release.

