IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 12:58 a.m., Diana Marie Repucci, 61, of Phillips, arrested on a warrant.
At 9:28 a.m., Gary Neal Brosius Jr., 27, of Farmington, arrested on a warrant.
IN GARDINER, Saturday at 3:42 p.m., Rod Allen Frost, 34, of Gardiner, and Katelyn Hope Chasecolby, 29, of Gardiner, both arrested on failure to appear warrants.
IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 8:37 p.m., a 13-year-old boy from China was arrested on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.
IN LITCHFIELD, Friday at 11:56 a.m., Kevin C. Grant, 40, of Litchfield, arrested on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and a violation of conditions of release.
IN RICHMOND, Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 11:40 a.m., Kayne Bowden, 20, of Augusta, arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 12:55 a.m., Wendy Lyons, 52, of Canaan, arrested on charges of domestic violence assault.
At 6:26 p.m., Janet Marie King, 61, of Madison, arrested on charges of domestic violence assault.
At 6:58 p.m., Cody B Taylor, 29, of Kingfield, North Carolina, arrested on charges of driving to endanger, leaving the scene of the accident and failure to give notice of accident by quickest means.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:15 p.m., Roger Whitehead, 52, of Waterville, arrested on College Avenue/Bell Street on a probation hold.
