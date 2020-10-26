Caroline Cotter

Noon Thursday. On Zoom, please preregister. mainepublic.org

Maine Public invites you to kick back at lunchtime with the Brown Bag edition of its Tiny Screen Concert Series featuring Maine artists. Through early December, you can catch a show every Thursday at noon, and the list of performers includes Jennifer Porter with Dana Packard, Oshima Brothers and Darlin’ Corey, among others. This week, you can enjoy a performance by singer-songwriter Caroline Cotter, who will play songs from her albums “Home on the River” and “Dreaming as I Do.”

Lady Lamb: Live from The Hive with Strings

8 p.m. Thursday. Streaming via State Theatre, $16. statetheatreportland.com

Singer-songwriter Lady Lamb’s solution to playing shows during the pandemic was to set up a performance space in the front yard of her midcoast home. Several have happened since August, and the final one was played with a string trio. The State Theatre presents a stream of the show, featuring Kevin Oates on cello, Kaiti Jones on viola and Megan Martelle on violin. You’ll hear a range of tracks from Lady Lamb’s past four albums, including the songs “Deep Love,” Sunday Shoes” and “Crater Lake.”

Spose and The Humans

8 p.m. Friday. Online, free on YouTube. Via sanfordpac.org.

The new Sanford Performing Arts Center is thrilled to be livestreaming Spose and The Humans on Friday night. The show is part of the center’s Free For All series, and you’ll find it streaming on the venue’s YouTube channel. Rap and hip-hop genius Spose will be backed by the all-star Humans band, comprising Dave Gutter and Jon Roods from Rustic Overtones along with Kyle Gervais and Derek Gierhan. A donation link will be available during the show, so you can help Sanford PAC defray expenses.

