‘Ghost Postcards from Maine’

Stream anytime through Nov. 8. Penobscot Theatre Company, $40 for household streaming pass. penobscottheatre.org.

Penobscot Theatre Company wants to creep you out with an audio experience called “Ghost Postcards from Maine.” Consider listening by the light of your jack-o-lantern as you hear five chilling tales from Maine playwrights and novelists Travis Baker, Robin Clifford Wood, Michael Kimball, Sam Collier, Carrie Jones and Jen Shepard. Your pass gets you access to a Vimeo link that you can listen to as many times as you’d like through Nov. 8.

‘Jekyll & Hyde’

7 p.m. Friday. Free. Virtual on Mayo Street Arts Facebook page.

Mayo Street Arts invites you to take in the Tophat Productions toy theatre presentation of the gothic musical thriller “Jekyll & Hyde.” Classical singer David Worobec helms the show as vocalist for all the characters, and the story is told using custom-made action figures on a tiny stage. Songs include “First Transformation,” “Pursue the Truth” and “Obsession.” It’s free to stream the show from the Mayo Street Arts Facebook page, but should you wish to make a donation to support Mayo Street Arts and Tophat Productions, head to mayostreetarts.org/donate.

‘Fireside’

12:30 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, rain date Sunday. Outside at South Road Farm, 220 South Road, Fayette, $20, $35 preferred seating. royalfamilyproductions.org

Spend part of your Halloween in Fayette outside at South Road Farm. “Fireside” is a one-woman show starring Nicole Renee Johnson and featuring Erica Misilo. The show is a spine-chilling cauldron of dance and theater and is being presented by Royal Family Productions, whose mission is to “galvanize the Times Square community by cultivating raw talent, collaborating with seasoned artists, and inspiring audiences with a diversity of lion-hearted theatre. ”

East End Vend

2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Urban Farm Fermentory, 200 Anderson St., Portland. eastendvend.com

As we get ready to flip the calendar to November and enter into the holiday season, albeit a much different one this year, here’s a chance to get a jump start on your shopping while supporting local businesses. East End Vend is an open-air market usually situated at the base of Munjoy Hill. But this weekend, it’s setting up shop outside at Urban Farm Fermentory. Masks are required and CDC guidelines will be enforced. You’ll find an enchanting array of locally made artwork, food items and more. And since it’s Halloween, feel free to rock your best costume!

