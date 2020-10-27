IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:21 a.m., Anthony Thomas Dickinson, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

12:48 p.m., Margaret M. Powers, 20, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 10:40 a.m., Roger Allen Bailey Jr., 35, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and mischief.

IN GARDINER, Sunday at 10:31 p.m., Mallory L. Cote, 30, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 4:10 p.m., Jason Rossi, 19, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants.

At 6:14 p.m., Andrew P. Tremblay, 24, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence.

6:51 p.m., Bethany A. Thebarge, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:15 p.m., Roger Whitehead, 52, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: