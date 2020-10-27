SKOWHEGAN — A Cornville man was arrested Monday afternoon after turning himself in to police following an arrest warrant that was issued earlier this month on charges of felony aggravated assault and violation of a protection order.

Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam said that Jason Rossi, 19, was arrested and served a protection from abuse order.

“From what I understand, he turned himself in at the Somerset County Jail after deputies found his camping area on property in the town of Madison,” Bucknam said.

On Oct. 12, police received a 911 call around 2 p.m. from a woman, but police were unable to find her. After tracking the location of her cellphone, Bucknam said that she was located in the woods off Heselton Street.

Sgt. Kris McKenna responded to the call and requested additional assistance due to the size of the wooded area.

Bucknam responded with other Skowhegan officers and said that when he entered the woods near the National Guard Armory, he could hear a man and woman yelling. Police found the woman, 17, and the man, later identified as 19-year-old Jason Rossi of Cornville, on a gravel road near a pond behind the water district facility.

Bucknam said that when he approached Rossi, the man took off running into the woods. Police secured the young woman who had been injured in the fight, he said. She was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital.

Police searched the area but couldn’t find Rossi. An arrest warrant was issued on charges of felony aggravated assault and violation of a protection order.

Somerset County Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said that as of early Tuesday afternoon, Rossi was still at the jail in East Madison. Neither agency provided information on when Rossi will appear to face his charges.

