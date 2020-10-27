A New Jersey woman suffered minor injuries Monday after her car collided with a loaded logging tractor-trailer truck on Route 201 in Fairfield.

The crash occurred at 11:47 a.m., Fairfield Police Chief Tom Gould said in an email Tuesday. Elizabeth Rude-Bograd, 20, of Oakland, New Jersey, was traveling north on Route 201, which is also called Skowhegan Road, and pulled her 2007 Toyota Highlander over to the right side of the road.

When Rude-Bograd attempted to make a U-turn, she ended up in the path of a 2005 Western Star tractor-trailer operated by Dylan Chadwick, 36, of Enfield, who also was traveling north, according to Gould.

Rude-Bograd’s vehicle was destroyed in the crash, while the tractor-trailer, which was owned by AW Madden of Milford received front-end damage.

Chadwick was not injured, while Rude-Bograd was taken by Delta Ambulance to the Thayer Center for Health in Waterville with minor injuries, Gould said.

